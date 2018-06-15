Leisure centre closed due to electrical fault

Ballyearl Leisure Centre is closed today after an electrical failure occurred last night.

A spokesperson for Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Council said a full assessment has now been completed at the site.

The spokesperson added: “Unfortunately, it is not possible to provide a temporary electrical supply and full remedial works are required.

“For this reason, the centre is closed and the contractor will be on site to commence the remedial work. We anticipate that the centre will reopen next week.

“Any affected customers with bookings/attending events have been contacted and als will be communicated via our social media, website and updaternative arrangements have been made.

“Customer updatetes will be provided to elected members over the weekend.”