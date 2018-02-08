Lenten lunches serve up £20k charity boost

Over £20,000 has been donated to charities through the annual Lenten Lunches at the United Parish of St Patrick’s Whitehead and St John’s Islandmagee.

The initiative, now in its 14th year, runs during the seven Wednesdays of lent (beginning Ash Wednesday) at St Patrick’s Parochial Hall.

The lunches bring the local community of all ages together to enjoy a chat and a hot meal.

The parish stated: “This project has proved to be very successful, not only in raising funds for charity but more importantly in engaging the business people and the people of the community.

“Since the start of the Lenten Lunches we have donated over £20,000 to our charities, a great achievement for two hours over seven Wednesdays.

“Our thanks to our sponsors, Spar, Whitehead, McMasters Butchers, Whitehead, Tesco, Sainsbury’s, Jack Reid Cars, The Rinkha, McKee’s Bakery, Whitehead and Spar, Islandmagee.”

The seven charities benefiting this year are: NI Children to Lapland and Days to Remember Trust, RNLI, NI Leukaemia Research Fund, NI Hospice, The Queen’s Foundation MS Research QUB, Newtownabbey Down’s Syndrome Support Group and Cancer Research.

Last month the church held a tea/coffee morning to raise funds for the Children to Lapland and Days to Remember Trust.

The total raised was a magnificent £635.