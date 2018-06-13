Life-limited children to benefit from Dirty Dancing fundraising event

Movie House Cinema Glengormley and Abbey Centre have teamed up to host a fundraising event in aid of the Northern Ireland Children’s Hospice.

The ‘Dirty Dancing Cinema Spectacular’ will take place on June 21 at 8pm at Movie House Cinema.

All proceeds raised will go towards providing essential care for life-limited babies and children.

Catherine O’Hara, NI Hospice regional fundraiser, said: “A huge thank you to Clare Beswick (Abbey Centre marketing manager), Annette McAdam (Movie House Glengormley manager) and everyone who has generously supported this Dirty Dancing Spectacular.

“Please do come along and have the time of your life!

“Purchase your tickets at Abbey Centre customer services desk now and join Baby and Johnny in the ultimate summer romance.”

For further details contact Catherine O’Hara, regional fundraiser on catherine.ohara@nihospice.org

Tickets are on sale from Abbey Centre customer services desk, priced at £30 per person.