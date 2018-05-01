Live Screenings of the Royal Wedding and FA Cup Final at council venues

To celebrate the wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle and the FA Cup Final, Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Council will have live screenings of both events at Antrim Castle Gardens and Mossley Mill.

A council spokesperson said: “The eyes of the world will be on Prince Harry and Meghan Markle as they exchange vows on Saturday, May 19.

“Join us for this free family fun event from 11am. Bring along your little princes and princesses for face painting, crown and tiara making and watch the Royal Wedding live from Windsor.

“Later that day Manchester United and Chelsea will battle it out in The FA Cup Final, one of the biggest sporting events of the year. Join us for all the action from Wembley with live coverage from 5pm.

“Bring along your rugs or low back seating and join us in the majestic setting of Antrim Castle Gardens or Mossley Mill and enjoy one or both of these free family fun events. Refreshments and bar facilities available on the day.”

These events are free of charge and tickets are on a first come first served basis. Tickets are available online at www.antrimandnewtownabbey.gov.uk/livescreenings or by calling 0289034 0202 (four tickets per booking). Restricted parking at both sites.