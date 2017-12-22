Local actor embraces life in London

A young Ballyclare man is urging other would-be actors to make the transition to the Mainland after enjoying his first few months on the books of a prestigious UK agency.

Benjamin Smith was signed by International Actors London over the summer and has spent the last six months honing his skills with some of the industry’s top professionals.

Speaking to the Times, the former Ballyclare High School student said: “I am really enjoying my time in London. It is a different pace, but there are lots of opportunities.

“Even though I have only been here for a few months, my craft of acting has developed and I have had the chance to experience different areas of the industry.”

Since making the move to London, Benjamin has auditioned for West End shows as well as engaging with film directors. He has also experienced motion capture software and learnt how to use it for future productions.

Benjamin, who is looking forward to getting home to spend Christmas with family and friends, has words of advice for anyone wishing to make the move to the UK for their acting development.

He added: “The main thing I would urge other up and coming actors to do is to prepare. I had a number of things lined up for my first month here.

“Once you do a few things, more doors open and other opportunities become available.

“It is very hard to know what’s good and what’s not, but there is plenty to chose from in London and although it can be intense, it is worth it.”