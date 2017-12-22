Local beauty spot appears on top ten walks list

The Woodland Trust teams up with Julia Bradbury to unveil their top winter woodland walks for Boxing Day.

Carnmoney Hill is the only site in Northern Ireland to feature on the list.

A Woodland Trust spokesperson said: “Stalked by ghosts of the Vikings, witches and highwaymen, a walk on Carnmoney Hill offers balcony views of Belfast. It can be pretty chilly though so wrap up warm. There’s a great walk of 8.5 miles.

“After a day of indulgence, ‘Merry Christmas Everybody’ on repeat or the kids starting to climb the walls, Boxing Day is a great time to escape outdoors – and where better than the UK’s glorious woods?”

TV presenter, avid walker and mum Julia Bradbury added: “Woods are real winter wonderlands –whether it’s a crisp, frosty morning or soggy afternoon, it’s great to fill your lungs with fresh air and embrace the chilly weather.

“If your family has overindulged during the festive season, why not take them for an outdoor adventure; my top Woodland Trust walks are ideal places to burn off those extra mince pies!”