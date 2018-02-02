Local clergyman on shortlist for top post

A former Assistant Minister at Whiteabbey Presbyterian Church is in the running for the position of Moderator of the Presbyterian Church in Ireland for 2018/2019.

Rev William Henry of Maze Presbyterian Church is one of three names on this year’s shortlist that will be considered for the role by the church’s presbyteries on Tuesday, February 6.

Rev Henry was ordained as assistant in Whiteabbey Presbyterian Church in 1994 and installed as the minister of Maze Presbyterian in 1997 - and with Ballinderry (Stated Supply) in 2001 - in Dromore Presbytery.

Born in 1968, he was convener of the Home and Irish Mission/Strategy for the Mission Committee 2006-2012 and Union Commission 2012˗2015.

He convenes its successor body, the Linkage Commission, which acts on behalf of the General Assembly in allocating ordained ministry and related financial resources to congregations.

The two other ministers on this year’s shortlist are Rev Brian Boyd of Kells and Eskylane Presbyterian Church and Rev Charles McMullen of Bangor West.