Local dancers and musicians to represent region

Members of the Jordan Academy of Irish Dance are representing Northern Ireland at the renowned Interfolk Festival in Kolobrzeg, Poland.

The dancers, who are taking part in the festival from August 14 until August 18, are accompanied by a group of local Traditional musicians including Susan Bates (Ballyclare) and Barry and Scott Macaulay (Mallusk).

Kerry Jordan, Head of the school, said: “This is a fantastic opportunity for our girls to showcase their talents on an international stage.

“We will be performing alongside professional musicians and dancers from all over the world including Mexico and South Korea in front of massive crowds.

“All of the acts will be performing in their national dress and it promises to be quite a spectacle.”

The Traditional band comprises whistle, flute, fiddle, guitar, bhodran and banjo. They will play live for the dancers, as well as showcasing a few well known local songs like Tell Me Ma and Black Velvet Band.

For more information about the dance academy, check out www.jordanacademyofdance.co.uk/