Local Paralympian wins UK Boccia Championship

Paralympian Claire Taggart has become the first Boccia athlete from Northern Ireland to win a British Championship.

The Larne woman took the title in the BC2 classification recently.



Following a tough pool section against England's James Clowes 3-1, Tim Hayes 5-2 and Scotland's Callum Glasgow 6-2, Claire then overcame Boccia UK team mate Will Hipwell 4-1 in the semi-final.

Hannah Uprichard.

To round off an already stellar showing, Claire saved her best performance for the final against English Champion Reshad Saraj to secure a comfortable 6-0 win.

Northern Ireland was also represented in the BC3 category by Ballyclare duo Hannah Uprichard and Robyn McBride who were debuting at the UK Championship level for the first time.

Both girls played outstanding Boccia over the weekend with Robyn securing a 4th place finish and Hannah securing a 7th place finish.

Disability Sport NI’s Boccia Performance Programme is supported by Sport NI's National Lottery-funded Sporting Winners Programme to develop high performance boccia in Northern Ireland.

Robyn McBride.

Disability Sport NI is Northern Ireland’s main disability sports charity working to improve the health and wellbeing of people with disabilities through sport and active recreation.

The charity works with people with physical, sensory and learning disabilities of all ages and with schools, disability groups, sporting organisations and clubs to ensure that everyone can gain from the health, social and education benefits of sport and active recreation.

For further information on how to get involved in Boccia contact Odhrán Doherty on odoherty@dsni.co.uk or visit the Disability Sport NI website at www.dsni.co.uk.