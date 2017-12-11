Local pupils set to compete in UK finals

Two students from Ballyclare High School have been selected to compete at the UK finals of a science and engineering competition.

The pupils will take their place in next year’s The Big Bang UK Young Scientists and Engineers Competition.

They have been announced as one of the winners of the regional heats at The Big Bang Northern Ireland, with the project from the group entitled ‘Essentially Knocking Out Microbes’. As part of the project, they investigated micro-organisms found in boxing gloves, to see if they are pathogens, they also experimented with which essential oils are the most effective at destroying microbes.

The students will be invited to attend the competition finals, which are taking place at The Big Bang Fair at Birmingham’s NEC in March 2018.

Here, they will vie for top prizes including the coveted title of UK Young Engineer and GSK UK Young Scientist of the Year.

Beth Elgood, EngineeringUK said: “The team from Ballyclare High School really impressed the judges with their project and we’re excited to see how they do at the finals at The Fair.”