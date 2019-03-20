Local pupils to take part in Tag Rugby competition

Students from nine schools will participate in a rugby tournament this week in Newtownabbey.

The event on Friday, March 22 will take place at Three Mile Water Playing Field.

The competition, which will run between 11am and 1pm, is for Primary 7 children and will involve both boys and girls.

The schools involved are Whitehouse Primary, Kings Park Primary, St James’s Primary, Hollybank Primary, Silverstream Primary, St Bernard’s Primary, Glengormley Integrated Primary School and Carnmoney Primary.

Abbey Community School, who are hosting the event, will also enter a Year 8 team.

The Club Community Rugby Officer employed by Ulster Rugby, in conjunction with Belfast High School Former Pupils RFC, has been visiting these local schools in order to promote rugby in non traditional areas.