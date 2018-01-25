Local students to feature in BBC Burns concert

Pupils from Ballyclare High will feature in a BBC Northern Ireland celebration of the life and work of Robert Burns in a one-hour music special recorded at Rosemary Street Presbyterian Church in Belfast.

Part of a week-long series of content across television, radio and online, Burns an’ Mair is presented by singer, Sylvia Burnside and drummer and percussionist Mark Wilson and will be broadcast on BBC Two Northern Ireland at 9pm tonight, the anniversary of the birth of Robert Burns.

As part of the programme, Ballyclare High School Choir sing a cantaireachd along with former All Ireland Piping Champion, Grahame Harris playing the pibroch on Highland pipes.

Commenting on the concert, Carole Doherty, Music Department Ballyclare High, said: “I am delighted our chamber choir were invited to take part in Burns an’ Mair, as it was a privilege to be part of a concert with such first class musicians and one which the pupils will probably remember for the rest of their lives.

“This was something different to what we normally sing so it was a challenge but one which we thoroughly enjoyed.

“It was also a pleasure to work alongside local piper Grahame Harris who, with his expertise in this field of music, kept us right and put us at our ease when accompanying us on the night.”