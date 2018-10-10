Local talent to star at charity launch concert

A new charitable initiative dedicated to using the benefits of music to improve the mental health of young people is being launched tonight.

A special concert will be in held in Ballyclare Town Hall to launch ‘Minded by Music.’

The scheme hopes to raise awareness of the importance of music education in schools and other youth organisations, and its benefits to pupils’ mental health, self-esteem, social skills and academic performance.

Tonight’s event, which commences at 7.30pm, will be a musical variety evening featuring familiar musical numbers from the worlds of theatre, film, opera and more.

Founder of Minded by Music, Laura Carter said: “We are showcasing young local talent by having solo, duet and group performances by pupils from a range of local schools and youth organisations, along with performances by some of the people involved in establishing Minded by Music.

“The concert will be approximately two hours long including an interval with refreshments.”

Free entry. Donations welcome.