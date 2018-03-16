Local triplets inspire fundraising effort

Staff at a local recruitment firm have selected TinyLife as one of their chosen charities for the 2018 Belfast Marathon following the premature birth of a manager’s triplets.

Employees at Belfast’s Corvus Recruitment picked the charitable organisation after hospital and home-based family support care and advice was provided for Lesley Armstrong and her family.

Lesley from Newtownabbey said: “Edie, Danny and Luka where born at 32 weeks weighing respectively 2lb 4, 3lb 1 and 3lb 2. They were immediately rushed to Special Care Baby Unit in The Royal Maternity.

“When I first saw my babies, it was on this ward and the shock I felt is indescribable. They were all in incubators, covered in monitors, wires and tubes; they looked so small and fragile.

“I was soon informed by the nurses that there was absolutely nothing wrong with them and they just needed monitored and fattened up.”

Lesley added: “Spending time in Special Care Baby Unit is a very lonely time. You can’t hold your new born babies in your arms and you must walk away and leave them to go home every day.

“It was at this time, I first bumped into Helen from Tinylife and the help and support she gave me was invaluable.

“Her friendliness and positivity helped me so much initially and her help has continued to this day, from providing a volunteer to come to my home weekly, to baby massage classes and playgroups which enabled me to get out and socialise with mums who had similar experiences to me.

“Tinylife is an invaluable resource and I am so happy that we have this opportunity to give something back by way of The Belfast Marathon.”

For more information on corporate giving, contact Valerie Cromie at TinyLife on 028 90 805151 or email valerie@tinylife.org.uk