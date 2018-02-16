Lodge makes kind donation to school

Members of a local Orange lodge have made a generous donation to support the learning experiences of pupils at Hill Croft School.

Brethren from Glengormley Purple Star 1551 donated £546 to the Manse Way school which provides for the education and welfare of 181 pupils who have a statement of severe learning difficulties.

The money will help fund the maintenance, insurance and fuel for the school’s minibuses.

Vice Principal, Eamon Doherty said: “We have two minibuses which are used to meet the learning needs of our rapidly increasing school population. They have become an essential part of the effective learning experiences of our pupils. Both buses are used by classes ranging from our nursery, up to our transition classes. The activities they facilitate enhance the learning experiences of our pupils and allow them access to experiences that would otherwise be unavailable to them.”

He added: “The school relies completely on donations and fundraising for the upkeep of the buses. We’re grateful to Glengormley Purple Star LOL 1551 for their generous donation. This will help maintain these learning experiences and will have a significant positive impact on the development and welfare of our pupils.”

Past Master of LOL 1551, William Carson said: “As outgoing master of our lodge, it gives me great pleasure to once again be able to make a donation to one of our local charities. I know Hill Croft well as my son William Jnr has been a pupil for 13 years now, so I have seen first-hand the brilliant work and dedication the staff and pupils put in every day. I’d encourage all organisations to get behind their local charities.”

Honourable member, John Andrews added: “This year I will be sixty years a member of Glengormley Purple Star 1551 and I’m proud to be able to show our appreciation to Hill Croft School.”