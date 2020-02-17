Lodge to upgrade Orange Hall with Lottery funds

McCalmont Memorial Orange Hall is set for an upgrade due to a £9990 grant from the National Lottery Community Fund.

The funding secured by Young’s Temperance True Blues LOL 957 will go towards urgent repair of the Hall roof which has caused water damage as well as new disabled access, new interior doors and furniture.

The Secretary of the Lodge pointed out that the awarding of the grant will ensure McCalmont Memorial Hall, which is used by a wide range of organisations within the Ballyclare area - including a School of Irish Dancing and a Sunday School, will have improved accessibility and be up to a more modern standard to secure it’s future use and benefit for all within the local community.