M2 crash: Police confirm car was travelling in wrong direction before horror collision which left one man dead

Police have confirmed a car involved in Sunday's M2 multi-vehicle crash, in which one man died, was travelling in the wrong direction.

The PSNI said it received several reports 'of a silver car travelling in the wrong direction on the M3 from the Sydenham bypass towards the M2'.

Police said they are working to ascertain where the vehicle joined the M3 and its subsequent movements prior to the collision.

They have appealed for anyone who has dashcam footage of the vehicle or information relating to the incident to contact the Collision Investigation unit on 101, quoting reference 1004 22/07/18.

The roads network around the city was heavily congested after the M2, M3 and M5 were closed to traffic as a result of the incident.

The Northern Ireland Ambulance Service dispatched several vehicles to the scene and the NI Air Ambulance was tasked. Other emergency services, including the fire service and police, were also in attendance.

The scene of Sunday's crash on the M2

The M2 between Duncrue and Belfast was shut in both directions following the incident. The nearby M3 was also closed in both directions and the M5 was closed to traffic citybound.

The road closures caused widespread congestion and earlier on Sunday evening police advised motorists to refrain from all non-essential travel in the Belfast area.

The multi-vehicle collision and resultant road closures led to severe congestion on roads around the city

Police closed M2