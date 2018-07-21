M2 crash: Roads severely congested after multi-vehicle collision

Police have closed two busy motorways near Belfast because of a serious road traffic collision.

Police said several vehicles were involved in the incident.

The roads network around Belfast remained very busy in the hours following the crash.

The Northern Ireland Ambulance Service has dispatched several vehicles to the scene and the NI Air Ambulance was also tasked.

The M2 between Duncrue and Belfast is shut in both directions following the incident. And, in an update issued at 16:40, police said the M3 is also closed in both directions.

In a further development, it is understood the M5 citybound has also been closed to traffic.

Road closed

The PSNI said traffic is being diverted off the motorway at Duncrue and closures are in place country-bound at York Street and city-bound at Fortwilliam roundabout. The M3 is closed between Sydenham bypass and York Street.

Police advised to motorists is to follow diversions but avoid area if possible.

Around 6:45pm on Sunday evening police tweeted: "All roads in and out of Belfast are severely congested, especially for those drivers using the M2, following a serious collision earlier. Road closures remain in place and we would advise motorists to refrain from all non-essential travel in the Belfast area."

There are no further details at this time.