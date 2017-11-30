M2 southbound warning over oil

Police are warning motorists to drive carefully on the M2 southbound between the Dunsilly roundabout and the slip road to the Antrim Area hospital.
It follows reports of oil on the stretch of the busy route.
Police are warning motorists to drive carefully on the M2 southbound between the Dunsilly roundabout and the slip road to the Antrim Area hospital.
It follows reports of oil on the stretch of the busy route.
Almost Done!
Registering with Newtownabbey Times means you're ok with our terms and conditions.