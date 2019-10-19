Magnificent listed Georgian residence

This magnificent Grade B1 listed detached Georgian Country House is nestled in extensive gardens and lands of approximately 15 acres inside the townscape of Dungannon.

Steeped in history, this residence consists of the original two storey dwelling dating back to the 18th century, with one wing added to either side, all on a semi basement, which provides additional living quarters.

The internal accommodation, which includes five reception rooms and nine bedrooms, is perfectly complemented by the surrounding grounds

The property displays many original elaborate period features reflective of its era.

Set in mature gardens and approached by a sweeping driveway, this residence offers a feel of countryside living yet lies secluded within the town of Dungannon.

The internal accommodation, which includes five reception rooms and nine bedrooms, is perfectly complemented by the surrounding grounds and stonebuilt pebbled courtyard comprised of a coachhouse, and variety of outbuildings, a greenhouse and previously used outdoor swimming pool.

Accommodation includes: a 2.89m x 5.38m sitting room/library; a 6.72m x 5.1m drawing room with features including floor to ceiling windows with french doors to wrought iron ornate balcony; a 6.72m x 5.1m dining room: mirroring features of the drawing room; Left Annex with accommodation including cloakroom, kitchen with oil fired Aga Range, bedroom/nursery, access to downstairs laundry; Right Annex with accommodation including w.c., school room with fireplace and box room.

Internal accommodation includes five reception rooms

Upstairs: 5.08m x 4.03m bedroom with w.h.b., wash stand, heated towel rail; 2.61m x 3.72m bedroom/dressing room; 5.09m x 4.69m bedroom with built-in cupboard and ensuite; a 3.57m x 2.16m bathroom; 3.7m x 4.3m bedroom with w.h.b.; 2.56m x 3.1m bedroom with vanity unit; separate w.c.; 2.21m x 4.48m bedroom with built-in cupboard and w.h.b.

Basement - self-contained, accessed from courtyard, three bedrooms, drawing room, bathroom, kitchen, larder store and wine cellar, linen cupboard.

* Miltown House,

Dungannon,

Features include a stunning double return staircase

Tyrone BT71 7AH

*Agent: Norman Devlin Ltd.: 028 867 62500

*POA