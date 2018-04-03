Man attacked by masked gang in Rathcoole on Easter Monday

Police are investigating after a 50-year-old man was attacked by a masked gang in Rathcoole on Easter Monday.

Speaking about last night's incident, Detective Inspector Patrick Mullan said: “The man was inside a property at Braden Heights when its believed four unknown men forced their way inside and assaulted him with bats.

"It’s understood the intruders then fled the area in a silver vehicle.

"The victim was treated for superficial injuries."

Police said they are working to establish a motive for the attack. They have appealed for anyone with information to contact them by calling 101, quoting reference number 1222 02/04/18.