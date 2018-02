Police have launched an appeal to help trace missing person, Colin James Cairns.

Colin is from Graymount Drive in Newtownabbey.

A PSNI spokesperson said: “Police received a report that Colin left Antrim Area Hospital, having attended earlier in the evening following an assault. Colin left without receiving medical assistance.

“Any information about Colin will be treated in the strictest of confidence.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101 or 999, quoting CC2018021600147.