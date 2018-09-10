Man rescued from Belfast Lough

Three fire crews pulled a man to safety in a dramatic rescue from Belfast Lough at the weekend.

The incident occurred during the early hours of Sunday morning.

The alarm was raised by a caller at Green Street, in Carrick, at 1.36 am.

Firefighters were called to a report of man in his 40s who had entered water at the shorefront.

Two appliances from Carrickfergus Fire Station were assisted by a third from Central Fire Station in Belfast.

A spokesperson for Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service said: “Fire fighters were called to a report of man in his 40s who had entered water.

NIFRS Specialist Rescue Team rescued the man from the water using specialist equipment. He was treated at the scene by ambulance personnel and taken to hospital.”

A spokesperson for PSNI Carrickfergus stated: “We worked with our buddies in the Fire Service, as they bravely waded into the freezing water of Belfast Lough to bring a male in crisis to safety.”

The rescue was completed at 2.11 am.