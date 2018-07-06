Man seriously injured after motorbike crash on motorway

The collision occurred near Fortwilliam.
A man has been taken to hospital after a serious crash on the motorway heading citybound into north Belfast.

It happened shortly before 2.25pm, involving a car and motorbike.

The section of the M2 is closed in both directions.

Police said the M2, heading southbound, had been closed in the wake of the accident – leading to traffic into the city grinding to a halt.

There were also northbound lane closures too.

The air ambulance could be seen hovering overhead.

Traffic ground to a halt between Duncrue roundabout and the off-slip towards Sailortown.

Visible at the scene were at least two paramedic cars, at least one ambulance, plus police.

A damaged motorbike was lying on its side and emergency services were surrounding what appeared to be a man on the ground.

Another vehicle stopped at the scene had what looked like a small animal trailer at the back.

The man was taken to the Royal Victoria Hospital by road ambulance, with what the Ambulance Service said were “serious” injuries.