Man suffers burns attempting to put out house fire

A man in his 40s suffered burns to his hands trying to put out a fire at a house in Co Antrim,

Around 1.50am on Sunday, firefighters were tasked to an incident at Devenish Drive in Monkstown.

A fire had broken out in a bedroom of the property, which was occupied by a man, woman and a nine-year-old child.

NI Fire and Rescue Service Group Commander Mark Smyth said: “The father attempted to put the fire out and suffered burns to his hands as a result. He was taken to hospital for treatment, and the woman and child were also treated for smoke inhalation.

“Three appliances attended the scene and extinguished the fire before it could spread.”

The cause of the fire was not clear yesterday.