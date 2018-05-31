Marathon effort for bowel cancer charity

A Mallusk family have raised funds for Bowel Cancer UK in memory of their mother Eleanor, who died aged 57 from the disease.

The Grainger family and friends completed the Belfast Marathon on May 7 and raised £3,368 for the charity’s prevention and awareness services.

Eleanor (56) was diagnosed with Bowel Cancer in November 2016. Following an unrelated scan doctors noticed white spots on Eleanor’s liver, which was later confirmed as secondary liver cancer which had spread from the bowel.

As the cancer had become widespread, Eleanor faced a tough and aggressive treatment plan. After the first full session of chemotherapy was complete, Eleanor and her family were hopeful the tumours would have reduced.

The family received the devastating news the results did not show any signs of improvement. Despite that, Eleanor remained positive and agreed to take a break from treatment for a while. A few months later saw a new round of chemotherapy which heartbreakingly, resulted in no improvement and the doctors told Eleanor there was nothing more they could do for her. Tragically despite her fight and determination Eleanor passed away on January 18 2018 following a 14-month battle with the disease.

Since the loss of their mum, her three children decided to put their attention and focus into running this year’s Belfast Marathon.

Eleanor’s eldest daughter Leanne said: “Mum’s diagnosis was such a shock for everyone because there was no signs or symptoms of the disease. Our mummy was so full of life and she fought so hard to stay with us.

“Mum’s left behind three children and three grandchildren and we are missing such a massive part of our lives. Mummy didn’t want to go in to a hospice, so with the help of the district nurses we were able to comfort her at home.”