Marathon effort for local school

Parents and teachers are putting their best foot forward at Glengormley Integrated Primary to help raise much needed funds for the school.

The additional money raised from their gruelling effort will be used to support the educational development of the pupils at the Church Road school.

Pupils on their marks at Glengormley Integrated Primary School.

Two teams of enthusiastic teachers and parents have been training for weeks now in preparation for the Belfast Marathon relay event to beheld on May 7.

The concept was initially launched by the very active and hard-working PTA who have been tirelessly promoting and fundraising in the run up to the big day.

To generate more enthusiastic support for their teams, the children attended school on Friday, April 27 in their running gear and held their own mini-marathon event in the playground

Some students even ran their regular daily mile, sporting numbered bibs and posters to encourage their teachers and parents running in the real thing next week.

Students enjoyed the fundraising event on April 27.

A school spokesperson said: “The aim is to raise £3,000 to help school continue to offer children all the best opportunities they can in the new school year, when they are financially stretched further than they have ever been before.”

The PTA have set up a Just Giving Crowd-Funding page to help collect money. If you would like to make a donation, go to www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/gipspta

Two teams of teachers and parents will be taking part in the Belfast Marathon relay on May 7.