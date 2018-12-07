Marathon effort sees over £700 raised to support people with sight issues

Two kindhearted friends raised over £700 to help support blind and partially sighted people in Northern Ireland.

Newtownabbey man Thomas Gray and Alan Harris from Carrickfergus donated £711 to the Royal National Institute of Blind People (RNIB).

Thomas completed the SSE Airtricity Dublin Marathon in October and Alan secured donations through his network.

Thomas was inspired to do the fundraiser when he saw the life changing difference RNIB NI’s services made to his friend Alan after he experienced significant sight loss in 2017.

Thomas said: “Alan and I are delighted to raise such a fantastic amount for people with sight loss in Northern Ireland and we would like to thank everyone who supported us to fund RNIB NI’s local services.”

RNIB is there for everyone affected by sight loss - whether someone is losing their sight, are blind, or partially sighted, RNIB’s practical and emotional support can help people face the future with confidence. For more information about the charity call 02890329373.