Marty Mone to play free gig in Ballyclare

Country Music star Marty Mone will be playing a free gig in Ballyclare next month.

The event on Saturday, May 25 will help bring the curtain down on this year’s May Fair Festival.

The concert will take place in Ballyclare Square Car Park between 8pm until 10pm.

After gigging for a number of years, Marty’s breakthrough came in 2014 when he published a video to YouTube for Hit the Diff.

Marty wrote this song while out working on his digger and lorry and it was about his daily life on the road.

Announcing the event, a spokesperson for Ballyclare May Fair Committee said: “We are delighted to welcome Marty Mone to Ballyclare for the finale of the 2019 May Fair.

“Get ready to ‘Hit the Diff’ and ‘Stear the Rear!’ This is a free event.”