Mary Poppins returns

The practically perfect nanny is back to the big screen in Antrim helping the next generation of the Banks family.

She will appear at The Old Courthouse on Saturday, September 28, from 3pm-5.15pm. Admission £6 & £5 (concession) - rating: PG

Using her magical skills, she takes the Bank’s children on an animated adventure, full of unexpected surprises and musical sequences, to help bring joy and wonder back into their lives.

Wheelchair accessible seats are not available to book online, contact Box Office on 9442 8331 for details.