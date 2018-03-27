Matt to put best foot forward for Hill Croft

A local septuagenarian will be walking 10 miles in two hours to raise money for Hill Croft School during a charity effort next month.

Matt Mckeown will be walking from Whiteabbey Presbyterian Church to Carrickfergus and back for the school that offers learning opportunities for children and young people who face severe challenges to learning aged three to 19.

The kindhearted Carnmoney man is set to do the trek on Thursday, April 5, three days after his 73rd birthday.

Speaking to the Times, Matt said: “I want to raise money to help the school buy new sensory equipment and also go towards their minibus fund.

“I’ve met pupils from the school and I wanted to do something to help raise funds for everyone at Hill Croft.”

Thanking the local community for supporting his charitable walk, Matt added: “I have set a target of £700. If I can collect around £1,000 I’ll be more than happy.

“I only started raising money last week and I was able to get £300 in a few days. I would like to thank people for their support, everyone has been very generous.”

Matt has competed in ten marathons in the past, including in Belfast and London. He has also ran in numerous half-marathons and 10K races for charitable organisations, including Children in Need.

Ahead of his charity walk for Hill Croft, Matt has been pounding the pavements around Newtownabbey to get some extra miles under his belt.

Praising Matt for his support, Hill Croft Principal, Roz McFeeters, said: “We are delighted he is doing this walk for us and supporting the school.

“We encourage the community to get behind him and thank them all for their continued support of the school.”

Anyone wishing to make a donation in support of Matt’s fundraising efforts for Hill Croft should contact Whiteabbey Presbyterian Church on 028 9086 4084 or call into the church between 9am to noon, Monday to Friday. The church is located at 602 Shore Road, Newtownabbey.