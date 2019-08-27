Mayor unveils StreetArt mural

An eyecatching street art mural has been unveiled in Antrim by the Mayor, Alderman John Smyth.

The First Citizen of Antrim and Newtownabbey was joined at the Castle Mall Shopping Centre for the occasion by Councillor Noreen McClelland to view the artwork created last week by street artist Visual Waste and young people attending a Prince’s Trust outreach day at Castle Mall.

The Prince’s Trust were on hand at the outreach day in Castle Mall to offer information and advice to young people aged 16-30 who are thinking about their next steps.

The Trust offers practical and financial support to young people that develops their confidence and motivation.

They offer a range of free courses including a 12-week personal development programme called Team Enterprise, which helps people thinking of setting up their own businesses and various work experience programmes.

The Trust also offers Development Awards of up to £175 which can cover the cost of course fees, transport or equipment like workwear and tools to help young people get into education, training or employment.

Last year The Trust supported more than young people in Northern Ireland.

It helps young people to develop the confidence and skills they need to realise their ambitions, so that they can live, learn and earn. Founded by The Prince of Wales in 1976, the charity supports 11 to 30 year-olds who are unemployed, struggling at school and at risk of exclusion.

The programmes offered by the charity give vulnerable young people the practical and financial support needed to stabilise their lives, helping develop self-esteem and skills for work. Three in four young people supported by The Prince’s Trust move into work, education or training. The Trust has helped over 900,000 young people to date and supports over 100 more each day. To find out more about the work of The Prince’s Trust visit princes-trust.org.uk or call 0800 842 842.