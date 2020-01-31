Meeting on ‘New Decade, New Approach’ document

Unionist elected representatives drawn from across the constituencies of East Antrim, South Antrim and Belfast North have been invited to attend a special meeting next week in East Antrim on the ‘New Decade, New Approach’ document.

Mossley Orange Hall is the venue for the open meeting, which gets underway at 7.30pm on Friday, February 7, and has been organised by Co Antrim Grand Lodge.

Co Antrim Grand Secretary William Thompson said: “The purpose of the meeting is to tackle growing concerns among the Unionist Community about the contents of the document, specifically in relation to Irish language and legacy issues.”