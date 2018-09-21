Memorial unveiled for VC recipient

A memorial stone was unveiled at Carnmoney Cemetery on September 20 to commemorate the life of Major Hugh Colvin VC.

The memorial was unveiled by the Mayor of Antrim and Newtownabbey, Cllr Paul Michael, along with Her Majesty’s Lord Lieutenant for County Antrim Mrs Joan Christie CVO OBE and Mr Colvin’s family.

The Victoria Cross (VC) is the highest award of the British honours system. It is awarded for gallantry “in the presence of the enemy” to members of the British Armed Forces.

Major Hugh Colvin was 30 years of age and a Second-Lieutenant when he won the Victoria Cross for conspicuous bravery on 20 September 1917.

At the unveiling of the memorial stone, the Mayor commented: “I was very honoured to unveil this memorial stone for Major Hugh Colvin VC alongside his family Graham Clarke, Major Colvin’s cousin by marriage and his wife, Mayor of Tywyn Town Council, Nancy Clarke.”