Memorial vandalism ‘an insult’ to war dead

A vandalism attack at the Knockagh War Memorial in Greenisland has been condemned as “an insult to our war dead”.

Commenting on the incident, Ulster Unionist MLA John Stewart said: “To say I am disgusted about this vandalism at the Knockagh War Memorial is an understatement.

“This is a disgraceful and shocking attack carried out by mindless idiots who have clearly no appreciation for the significance of the momument or respect for the sacrifice of our forefathers.

“Sadly it is unlikely that those responsible will be caught.”

He went on to say he hoped that those responsible would “regret their idiotic behaviour”.

Mr. Stewart indicated that he has contacted Mid and East Antrim Borough Council to ask that the plaque is repaired or replaced as quickly as possible.

DUP councillor Cheryl Johnston said: “So sad and petty that someone feels the need to go out of their way to vandalise a memorial that is dedicated to all our fallen. I’ve requested this to be replaced as soon as possible by MEA Borough Council.”