Meningitis charity to benefit from quiz night

An annual charity event is set to be held at the Nortel Social Club on December 20.

‘Stephen Greene’s Big Fat Christmas Quiz’ will raise funds for the Meningitis Research Foundation (MRF).

Hosted by Q Radio’s Stephen Clements, it will commence in the Monkstown venue at 8pm.

The night includes the quiz, music by DJ Willie McKee, spot prizes and an auction which offers, among other fabulous items, a Northern Ireland Football shirt fully signed by the team.

Stephen’s daughter, Lauren, contracted septicaemia when she was nine years old and thankfully she survived, but she was in hospital for two weeks and it was a very frightening time for the whole family.

Since then Stephen has been a very dedicated supporter of the work of MRF, running his annual Christmas quiz and a summer fun day among other things in order to raise much-needed funds, and awareness.

For more information and tickets, contact Stephen on 07703594812.