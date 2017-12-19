Mental health pack launched

Local teenagers have created a resource pack for youth workers to help tackle mental health issues amongst young people.

Concerned by mental health issues amongst their peers, a group of 10 teens aged 15-17 got together in September 2016, and after an eight-week awareness project with the Education Authority (EA) Youth Service, formed Oblivion Mental Health Group.

The group has produced a resource pack for youth clubs which includes a six-week project for youth workers to deliver to young people to raise awareness of mental health issues.

EA’s Head of Youth Service Arlene Kee said: “These resources will be of great benefit to youth leaders and young people and I would like to commend the Oblivion Mental Health Group who recognised the importance of this issue and responded in a practical and positive way.

“Having developed their knowledge of mental health issues, the Oblivion group wanted to do something to promote the mental wellbeing of young people and applied to the EA’s ‘Hands On’ funding scheme to create a range of resources to support any young person who may be having mental health issues.”

The pack includes wristbands for youth club members and leaders who can talk about mental health, tangle toys for stress relief, posters, a wallet-sized card with contacts and websites to access support, as well as the youth leaders’ project pack.