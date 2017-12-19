Military animals to be remembered

Local residents are being urged to take time on Christmas Eve (Sunday, December 24) to remember animals who have died during conflict.

Newtownabbey-based charity, 7th Heaven Animal Rescue Trust have designated December 24 as Daisy Day – a time to remember all of the animals that have been killed and injured through war.

Commenting on the event, a 7th Heaven spokesperson said: “We have chosen the daisy as it symbolises innocence and, like the animal victims of war, they are numerous and always overlooked.

“We want everyone to say a prayer or spare a thought for the innocent animal victims of human war at this traditional time of peace.

“Tens of millions of animals have died during times of warfare.”

The spokesperson added: “On Sunday, December 24, and on the days leading up to it, if everyone could post the symbol of the daisy logo at the top of the page on social media and encourage others to do so, maybe, we could create a better awareness of their plight.

“If everyone on this day could think of those animals taken from us by man’s conflicts, we could create a ‘daisy-chain’ of compassion, our thoughts the links of love joining us all together, across borders, race and religion.

“Maybe we could create a world where man no longer solves disputes by force or resolves differences by weapons. Maybe then the animals will stop suffering and dying at our hands.

“This Daisy Day, please spare them a thought.”

For more information about the commemorative event, check out https://www.facebook.com/Daisy-Day-1011055342356426/?ref=br_rs or visit the 7th Heaven Facebook page.