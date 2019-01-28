Missing rare red panda found

A rare red panda which escaped from Belfast Zoo has now been found.

Belfast City Council made the announcement in the last few minutes.

In a statement Belfast City Council said: "

A Belfast City Council spokesperson said: “We are pleased to report that the red panda which escaped from its enclosure at Belfast Zoo on Sunday (27 January) has been located.

“It is safe and well and has been returned to the zoo.

“The red panda had been reported missing from Belfast Zoo yesterday (Sunday 27 January) afternoon with a sighting first reported around 5.30pm. Belfast Zoo immediately began a search for the animal which continued today (Monday 28 January).

Red Panda

“Local residents had been asked to report any sightings immediately to Belfast Zoo and we are grateful to members of the public who assisted with the search.”

Red pandas are nocturnal and are generally found in wooded areas. The endangered species is slightly larger than a domestic cat.

Police warned motorists to be vigilant as "our curious friend has not yet learned the green cross code".

Last June, two red pandas were born at the zoo in Cavehill, north Belfast. The twins were born as a result of a breeding programme.

A red panda

Their parents met after dad Chris was brought all the way from Beekse Bergen Safari Park in the Netherlands and mum Vixen came from Germany's Dresden Zoo