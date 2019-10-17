Molly (8) has sights set on global dance success

An eight-year-old girl from Doagh is celebrating success in the recent Kent Dance Championships.

Molly Keys (pictured) won the Kent Open trophy for the Age Eight Category.

The Ballyclare Primary school pupil has been dancing since she was three years-old and, in the years since, has won many competitions but the Kent title is her biggest so far.

Now Molly and her mum, Justine, have their sights set on the global stage as Molly gets ready to take part in her first ever world championship competition taking place in Dublin, April 2020.

Molly, who is determined to bring back a trophy to add to her collection, said: “I’m getting a new dance dress for the competition and I am so excited and can’t wait.”

Molly’s mum, Justine, said: “She is such a brave little girl to compete and win this championship, 12 weeks after losing her daddy Darren in a motorcycle racing accident at Walderstown. We as a family are so proud of her achievement and she is so looking forward to the dance season ahead. She really wants to return home with a globe from the championship.”