Month of action packed adventures at Ballymena’s Urban Beach

Hundreds of people have been enjoying the sand between their toes at Ballymena’s Urban Beach since it opened in July and with a packed out events list throughout August there’s something to keep everyone entertained.

There are a whole host of fun activities taking place:

Wednesday, July 31: Sand Sculptures 2-5pm

Monday, August 5: Thai Arts Workshop 2-4pm. Paint traditional Thai rice paper umbrellas and fans, handmade from bamboo. Express your artistic flair using vibrant colours depicting delicate floral patterns and landscapes

Wednesday, August 14: Beach Bonanza 2-4pm. Bring the whole family along for an afternoon of fun and games on the beach

Friday, August 16: Outdoor Cinema 6-8pm. Ride the waves with Moana – don’t forget to bring your boat snacks!

Saturday, August 17: Climbing Wall 1-7pm Test your wits and your head for heights as you use the climbing wall.

Wednesday, August 21: Seashell Stories 2.30 – 4pm. A Seaside conservation adventure! An immersive adventure on the beach using the power of storytelling and song.

Sunday, August 25: Archery 1-7pm. Release your inner Robin Hood and try your hand at archery.

Wednesday, August 28: Pirates Ahoy! 2-4pm. Come along in pirate themed costumes to enjoy various nautical themed challenges, arts and crafts and games.

The Urban Beach also features an area that has plenty of space for laying out the beach towels, a dedicated sand sculpture section, a jetty style promenade and even a lighthouse.