More ‘Stay Safe’ volunteers required

An East Antrim woman is appealing for volunteers to come forward to join the NSPCC’s Schools Service and help educate a new generation of children about keeping themselves safe.

In the last academic year, 67,129 children across Northern Ireland attended special Speak Out Stay Safe assemblies.

With the help of ‘Buddy’ the mascot, the programme is delivered by specially-trained staff and volunteers.

Helen Vizard, from Carrick, who has been volunteering with the NSPCC for the past four years, said: “I heard an ad on my local radio long for volunteers and I thought that was something I could do. I wanted to do something purposeful, which would also utilise the knowledge and skills I had gained over the years.

“It was a natural progression to work with, and on behalf of, children because of my background working as a teacher and with children with special needs. It was also appealing to work in the youthful, stimulating environment of schools and be back out socialising and working with new colleagues.

“I have really enjoyed volunteering with the NSPCC Schools Service. It is very rewarding to bring important messages to children at their own level and it is motivating to work with lively young people.”

Karen Walker, Schools Manager with the NSPCC, said: “Without the support of our volunteers, our programme simply couldn’t exist. We are always looking for committed volunteers to join our team.”

More at: https://www.nspcc.org.uk/what-you-can-do/volunteering-nspcc-childline/volunteer-childline-schools-service/