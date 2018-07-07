Motorcyclist critical after M2 crash

A motorcycle rider in his 70s is in a critical condition in hospital after a crash on the M2 on Friday.

Police are appealing for witnesses to the crash on the citybound lane of the M2, close to the Fortwilliam roundabout in Belfast, early on Friday afternoon.

nspector Gary Irvine said: “The collision, between a motorcycle and another vehicle, was reported to us around 2.30pm. The motorway was closed for a time to allow the air ambulance to land.

“The male motorcycle rider, who is in his 70s, was taken to hospital for treatment where he remains in a critical condition. The female driver of the other vehicle was not injured in the incident.

“I would ask anyone who saw what happened or has dashcam footage that could be useful to our investigation, to get in touch with us on the non-emergency number 101, quoting reference number 805 of 6/7/18.”