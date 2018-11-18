Motorcyclist points suspected firearm at driver

The driver of a motorcycle is believed to have pointed a suspected firearm at the driver of a vehicle in Co Antrim.

Detectives in Antrim are appealing for information following the incident at the Ballydonaghy Road/Poplar Road junction of Crumlin on Friday.

Detective Sergeant Lyttle said: “Sometime between 5:30pm and 6pm, it was reported that two men on a red Triumph road race motorcycle pulled up beside a black Ranger Rover as it slowed down at the junction. A passenger of the motorcycle got off the bike and struck the vehicle’s windscreen with a metal chain which caused damage to the windscreen.

“The passenger of the motorcycle verbally abused the driver of the vehicle and attempted to strike the windscreen again. At this time, the driver of the motorcycle is believed to have pointed what is believed to be a suspected firearm at the driver of the vehicle. The motorcycle with the two men is alleged to have made off towards the direction of the Crumlin area following the incident.

“A 50-year-old man was arrested yesterday (Saturday) on suspicion of possession of a firearm or imitation firearm with intent to caused fear or violence, possession of an offensive weapon and criminal damage. He has been released on police bail pending further enquiries. A number of items were also seized during a search of a property in the Newtownabbey area on Saturday.

“Enquiries are continuing and we are appealing to anyone who witnessed the incident to contact detectives in Antrim on 101, quoting reference number 1015 16/11/18. Alternatively, information can also be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 which is 100% anonymous and gives people the power to speak up and stop crime.”