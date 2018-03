A section of a main arterial route in Ballyclare is set to be closed to traffic on Friday, March 16.

One lane of the Hillhead Road between the A8 and the Logwood Road will be closed from 9.30am until 4.30pm to allow for maintenance works to take place.

A spokesperson for TransportNI said motorists are advised to expect a delay of less than five minutes.

No diversions are required during the closure.