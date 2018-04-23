‘Much needed work’ to be carried out in estate

A redevelopment scheme is set to be conducted at properties in the Monkstown area.

Dixons Contractors will be carrying out the External Cyclic Maintenance programme, covering 136 houses and 16 blocks of flats.

The announcement has been welcomed by Cllr Stephen Ross and Mark Cooper (Monkstown Community Group).

Commenting on the move, they said: “We welcome this ECM as it is much needed for the area.

“We have been lobbying on this issue over the past number of years as this project has been postponed on numerous occasions.

“We thank the Housing Executive for their continued support. This is a positive start to much needed redevelopment within the area.”