Muckamore WI host ‘Evening of Light Entertainment

Muckamore WI Drama Group have hosted an evening of Light Entertainment to raise funds for the Air Ambulance Northern Ireland charity.

The now annual event attracted an audience of over 200 who were welcomed by president, Marlene Watt.

Muckamore WI President Marlene Watt pictured at the Evening of Light Entertainment with Anna Murphy and Elizabeth Gray who was commere at the night from which proceeds went to the NI Air Ambulance.

A special welcome was extended to Kells and Connor WI Drama Group and Anna Murphy, who were supporting the Muckamore Drama Group for the evening’s entertainment which was commered by Elizabeth Gray.

The packed audience enjoyed humorous stories and verse by Anna Murphy and Kells and Connor dramatists’ award winning sketch “The Welcome Visitors”, both written and produced by Marie Mewha who also acted with her fellow artistes, Rosemary McAllister, Eleanor Worthington, Rosemary Crothers, Lyne Francey and Jill Crockard.

They were also treated to Muckamore Drama Group’s prize winning play “Game of Scones” which was written and produced by Elizabeth Gray which won seven prizes including the best overall play, best producer, best overall actress, best supporting actresses and best costume in a play at the WI Drama Festival. The cast included 12 dedicated and talented members - Elizabeth Gray, Sharon Carson, Alison Graham, Lynda Brown, Joan Gray, Liz McConnell, Irene McCullough, Jean McCollam, Margaret Dean, Iris Maughan, Colette Meenan and Margaret Bent.

Muckamore WI members also entertained with a sketch called “Planning Problems” with performers, Joan Gray, Elizabeth Gray and Ruth Wilson.

Muckamore WI Drama Group recently hosted an evening of Light Entertainment to raise funds for the very worthy Air Ambulance Northern Ireland charity. Pictured is The Muckamore Drama Group: (back row) Elizabeth Gray, Sharon Carson, Alison Graham, Lynda Brown, Joan Gray, Liz McConnell, Iris Maughan, Colette Meenan; (front) Irene McCullough, Jean McCollam, Margaret Dean.

Liz McConnell, on behalf of the drama group, thanked Elizabeth for all her hard work in bringing the production to fruition, as not only the writer and producer but also as an actress, the director and casting director and for giving, of not only her time but hospitality at her home for regular rehearsals and refreshments every week.

A special thanks was extended to the management and staff at The Ramble Inn for their assistance in organising the event and to all members who provided

ballot prizes, donations and tray bakes. Thanks also went to “volunteering or volunteered” husbands who helped with car parking duties.

Elizabeth thanked her team and fondly remembered her sister, Margaret, whom she lost this year and who had always supported her in her drama vocation.

Pictured at Muckamore WI's recent evening of light entertainment held with the support of fellow members of Kell and Connor WI is the Kells and Connor drama group. Back row: Rosemary McAllister, Eleanor Worthington, Marie Mewha, Rosemary Crothers. Front row: Lyne Francey and Jill Crockard

Marlene closed the evening by thanking everyone for their attendance, for their support in the fundraising and to Elizabeth for another

successful evening of entertainment.