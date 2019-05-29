Muckamore WI step out for women worldwide

It’s been a busy time for Muckamore WI. Members (pictured) organised a sponsored walk through Antrim Castle Grounds recently to raise money for Associated Countrywomen of the World (ACWW) ‘Women Walk The World’. All proceeds were in aid of ACWW, to finance the work carried out by the organisation in helping women and their families worldwide.

Muckamore WI’s May meeting was attended by visitors from Kells and Connor, Templepatrick, Carrick and Crumlin Institutes. Speaker Christine Williams from ‘Grandma’s Spoons’ gave a talk on how she started her business of creating jewellery from solid silver cutlery. Mary Thompson proposed the vote of thanks to Christine and her husband.

The winners of the Favourite Spoon Competition were: first, Gwen Campbell; second, Jean Wilson; and, third, Marjorie Hamilton. Birthday girl was Lorna Hesketh.