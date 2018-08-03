Music festival to be held in New Mossley

A local community group has teamed up with Northern Irish Trance Family to stage a dance music festival next week.

The Music Matters Festival will be held at the New Mossley Fields on Saturday, August 11.

The event, organised by CORE New Mossley Community Group, is open to anyone aged 16 or over and will run from 4pm until 10pm. Gates will open at 3.15pm.

A spokesperson for the group said: “Ticket costs will cover everything on site. A private security company will be coming to cover the event. We will also have Transmed inside to cover anyone who may feel ill or in any form of distress.

“Hot food, a doughnut van, an ice cream van and full toilet facilities will also be available on site.”

Terri North, Secretary of the CORE New Mossley community group added: “We want all communities to come together and have a great day out, listen to good music and just dance the day away!

“We wanted to target the 16 plus age range. What better way than music?

“We are proud to say that every person coming is paying for it themselves with the ticket costs. We just wanted a good day out for everyone, in a safe place to enjoy themselves. All communities are welcome to join us.

“There are only 400 tickets for this event and they are selling fast. With headline acts like Gleave Dobbin, Mandy Reid and Ed Heaney, we feel privileged to be able to hold this event in our area. A massive thank you to NITF, with their help and support, they have made this possible.”

Tickets can be purchased from http://glist.me/nitf/e/28?ref=s2