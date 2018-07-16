Musicians tuning up for Bluegrass and Folk Festival

Musicians are tuning up for the Cairncastle Ulster Scots Bluegrass and Folk Cross Community Festival, which takes place this month.

The festival will feature international bands playing Irish, Scottish, country and Bluegrass music.

Events kick off on July 24 in Cairncastle Presbyterian Church Hall with old time dancing and music provided by Dave Lee (admission £5).

July 25 will see a dance display in the Halfway House Hotel featuring a range of international performers, followed by The Grouse Beaters and Knockagh Singers.

Both events commence at 7.30pm and admission is £5.

The Halfway House Hotel will host an Ulster-Scots Folk Music session on July 26, followed by an evening of Bluegrass bands on July 27.

Saturday, July 28 will see a soirée of Scottish, country and Irish featuring over 20 musicians with an international flavour.

Each musical evening commences at 7.30pm; admission is £10.

Workshops are also being held in the hotel, including keyboard playing (1pm) and fiddle manufacture (3pm) on July 26; history of Bluegrass music (1pm) and Irish and Ulster-Scots history (3pm), July 27.

On July 28, Ulster Scots and Irish languages commences at 1pm, followed by accordion at 3pm. Workshops will close with a music jamboree at 5pm.

Admission to all workshops is free.

An afternoon of hymns and gospel songs will take place on July 29 from 3pm in Cairncastle Presbyterian Church Hall. A collection will be taken in aid of the Macmillan nurses charity. Meanwhile, Cairncastle Ulster Scots musical bus tour takes place on Wednesday, August 1; tickets are £20 and are available on a first come, first served basis from Larne Tourist Information Centre, (02828262495) or the Halfway House Hotel (02828583265).

For more information on the festival, email cairncastle.ulsterscots@hotmail.com or phone 07889659165.